Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Top highlights

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most hyped-up vehicles of 2023.
The manufacturer specially developed a 5-door version of the Jimny to increase the practicality of the SUV.
The Jimny is offered only with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission
The SUV comes with 4-wheel drive as standard.
Like a proper off-road vehicle, the Jimny is based on a ladder frame chassis that can take a beating.
The manual gearbox delivers a claimed fuel economy of 16.94 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.39 kmpl.
In terms of safety equipment, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function and Engine Immobilizer.
Jimny is being offered in two variants only - Zeta and Alpha
The prices of the SUV currently starts at ₹10.74 lakh ex-showroom