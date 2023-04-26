Maruti Jimny, Tata Altroz CNG and more cars to launch in May

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the five-door Jimny for the first time at Auto Expo in January
Maruti is expected to launch Jimny next month. It has received over 30,000 bookings so far
The Jimny will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar SUV when launched
Tata Motors is also exxpected to launch the Altroz iCNG in May
Altroz will be the third CNG model from Tata, and the first to offer twin-cylinder technology
The technology has been developed to open up more space for luggage at the rear
BMW too has announced it will launch the X3 M40i xDrive SUV in India in May
This is the first time that BMW is offering the flagship X3 SUV with M edition in India
Porsche too is expected to drive in the Cayenne to India next month
Porsche showcased the facelift version of the Cayenne at the Shanghai Auto Show