Maruti Jimny, Tata Altroz CNG and more cars to launch in May

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 26, 2023

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the five-door Jimny for the first time at Auto Expo in January

Maruti is expected to launch Jimny next month. It has received over 30,000 bookings so far

The Jimny will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar SUV when launched

Tata Motors is also exxpected to launch the Altroz iCNG in May

Altroz will be the third CNG model from Tata, and the first to offer twin-cylinder technology

The technology has been developed to open up more space for luggage at the rear

BMW too has announced it will launch the X3 M40i xDrive SUV in India in May

This is the first time that BMW is offering the flagship X3 SUV with M edition in India

Porsche too is expected to drive in the Cayenne to India next month

Porsche showcased the facelift version of the Cayenne at the Shanghai Auto Show
