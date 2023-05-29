Maruti Jimny SUV has these features which Mahindra Thar doesn't

Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published May 29, 2023

Maruti Jimny SUV comes packed with more features than its key rival

Jimny comes with LED projector headlights instead of halogen units offered with Thar SUV

The headlights also get washers, a feature that is missing in Thar

The Maruti SUV offers 6 airbags as standard whereas Global NCAP rated Thar comes with only 2

The Jimny also gets a wiper with washer at the rear

The biggest difference between Jimny and Thar is the doors to access second row

Jimny also offers rolling windows for rear passengers for better comfort

Despite being smaller in size than Thar, the JImny comes with a longer wheelbase

The wheelbase helps allow more space inside, including a boot space of up to 332 litres

The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is 2 inches larger than that of Thar SUV

Jimny also offers automatic climate control, a feature Thar still does not have
