Maruti Jimny SUV has these features which Mahindra Thar doesn't

Maruti Jimny SUV comes packed with more features than its key rival
Jimny comes with LED projector headlights instead of halogen units offered with Thar SUV
The headlights also get washers, a feature that is missing in Thar
The Maruti SUV offers 6 airbags as standard whereas Global NCAP rated Thar comes with only 2
The Jimny also gets a wiper with washer at the rear
The biggest difference between Jimny and Thar is the doors to access second row
Jimny also offers rolling windows for rear passengers for better comfort
Despite being smaller in size than Thar, the JImny comes with a longer wheelbase
The wheelbase helps allow more space inside, including a boot space of up to 332 litres
The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is 2 inches larger than that of Thar SUV
Jimny also offers automatic climate control, a feature Thar still does not have