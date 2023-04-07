Maruti Fronx - Your closest look at the latest SUV in town

Published Apr 07, 2023

Fronx is a sub-four meter SUV that is based on the immensely popular Baleno hatchback

It will be offered through the Nexa retail chain, along with the upcoming Jimny

Fronx shares several body style elements with the Baleno and the Grand Vitara

But it clearly has crossover-ish styling with a swooping roofline. It stands on 16-inch alloys

Fronx will come in eight body colours, two engine choices and three transmission options

The 1.2-litre motor is paired with an MT and AMT. The Turbo Boosterjet engine gets an MT and 6-speed AT

The cabin of the Fronx is largely similar to the one inside the Baleno - dashboard design, 9-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging etc

In terms of dimensions, Fronx is slightly taller and slightly wider than Baleno

