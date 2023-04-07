Maruti Fronx - Your closest look at the latest SUV in town

Fronx is a sub-four meter SUV that is based on the immensely popular Baleno hatchback
It will be offered through the Nexa retail chain, along with the upcoming Jimny
Fronx shares several body style elements with the Baleno and the Grand Vitara
But it clearly has crossover-ish styling with a swooping roofline. It stands on 16-inch alloys
Fronx will come in eight body colours, two engine choices and three transmission options
The 1.2-litre motor is paired with an MT and AMT. The Turbo Boosterjet engine gets an MT and 6-speed AT