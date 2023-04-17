Maruti Fronx vs Baleno: What should be your pick?

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx as the second fresh SUV model after the Grand Vitara
The latest SUV from Maruti stable is based on the popular hatchback Baleno
The new generation Baleno was launched back in 2022 with a host of new featires
Design-wise, Fronx looks sportier with a bold front face and a larger grille
Elements like connected LED light bar at the rear makes Fronx stand apart from the Baleno
While Baleno comes with only a 1.2-litre engine, the Fronx will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo unit as well
The turbo unit, earlier offered with Baleno RS, can churn out 97 hp and 148 Nm
The 1.0-litre turbo engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a six-speed AT gearbox
Expect the price of Fronx to be at least ₹one lakh more than the standard Baleno hatchback