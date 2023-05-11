Maruti Fronx becomes newest entrant to top 10 SUVs chart in India

The latest from Maruti became the eighth most sold SUV in India last month
Maruti sold 8,784 units of the SUV in the market
Fronx comes based on the carmaker's popular hatchback Baleno
It was launched in March at a starting price of ₹7.56 lakh (ex-showroom)
The sub-four metre SUV is Maruti's latest offering in the segment
With Fronx, Maruti aims to increase its share in the SUV segment
Other Maruti vehicles in the top 10 SUVs list include Brezza and Grand Vitara
Brezza grabbed the third spot while Grad Vitara found the ninth spot
The list is topped by Tata Nexon, followed by Hyundai Creta