Maruti Fronx becomes newest entrant to top 10 SUVs chart in India

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 11, 2023

The latest from Maruti became the eighth most sold SUV in India last month

Maruti sold 8,784 units of the SUV in the market

Fronx comes based on the carmaker's popular hatchback Baleno

It was launched in March at a starting price of 7.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

The sub-four metre SUV is Maruti's latest offering in the segment 

With Fronx, Maruti aims to increase its share in the SUV segment

Other Maruti vehicles in the top 10 SUVs list include Brezza and Grand Vitara

 Brezza grabbed the third spot while Grad Vitara found the ninth spot

The list is topped by Tata Nexon, followed by Hyundai Creta
Other models in the list include Kia Seltos, Tata Punch, Hyundai Venue, etc
