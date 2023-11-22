Maruti Ertiga: Top highlights

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most popular MPV in the Indian market.
It is priced between ₹8.64 lakh and ₹13.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
Ertiga is offered in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+
It is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain.
The CNG powertrain is offered with top two variants.
The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Ertiga can seat up to 7 persons at a time.
The MPV comes with up to 4 airbags