Maruti Ertiga: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 22, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most popular MPV in the Indian market.

It is priced between 8.64 lakh and 13.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

Ertiga is offered in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+

It is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain.

The CNG powertrain is offered with top two variants. 

The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Ertiga can seat up to 7 persons at a time.

The MPV comes with up to 4 airbags
