Maruti cars that fared poorly in Global NCAP crash tests

Published Apr 10, 2023

Maruti Alto K10 and WagonR failed miserably at the recent Global NCAP crash tests

These two hatchbacks are also two of the best-selling models from the brand

Alto K10 got a two-star rating while WagonR came out with just one-star rating

Three other Maruti models were tested by Global NCAP last year

These models are Swift, S-Presso and Ignis

 All three models scored one star each in the adult occupant protection category

Reacting to latest crash test results, Maruti said it will continue to keep safety as one of its top priorities

It said that all its cars have ample safety features...

...that meet mandatory government requirements
Maruti said it will focus more on Bharat NCAP, when it is launched
