Maruti cars that fared poorly in Global NCAP crash tests

Maruti Alto K10 and WagonR failed miserably at the recent Global NCAP crash tests
These two hatchbacks are also two of the best-selling models from the brand
Alto K10 got a two-star rating while WagonR came out with just one-star rating
Three other Maruti models were tested by Global NCAP last year
These models are Swift, S-Presso and Ignis
All three models scored one star each in the adult occupant protection category
Reacting to latest crash test results, Maruti said it will continue to keep safety as one of its top priorities
It said that all its cars have ample safety features...
...that meet mandatory government requirements