Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Why is it so popular?

Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the oldest nameplates in India's auto industry.
It is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain
There are six monotone colours that the customer can choose from
The engine on duty is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
The CNG version does not get an automatic transmission. But it does have a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/kg
As standard, the hatchback comes with ABS, EBD and airbags.
The prices of the Alto K10 are between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom