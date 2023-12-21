Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Why is it so popular?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the oldest nameplates in India's auto industry. 

It is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain

There are six monotone colours that the customer can choose from

The engine on duty is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. 

The CNG version does not get an automatic transmission. But it does have a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/kg

As standard, the hatchback comes with ABS, EBD and airbags.

The prices of the Alto K10 are between 3.99 lakh and 5.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here