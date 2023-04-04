Maruti Alto K10 scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Published Apr 04, 2023

The latest round of crash tests on Alto K10 gave some very interesting insights

Global NCAP notes that Alto K10 has a stable structure & marginal to good protection for adult chest to head in frontal impact

But the car showed weak protection to the chest in the side impact, according to the tests

Global NCAP further notes that 'it is worrying' for six airbags not to be offered even as customer option

Maruti maintains its cars are safe and meet stringent Indian crash test norms

The newest Alto K10 was launched in the Indian market in 2022
