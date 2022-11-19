Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the new generation Alto K10
Priced at ₹5.95 lakh, it is the most expensive Alto K10 variant
Alto is now the 13th model from Maruti Suzuki camp to get factory-fitted CNG kit
In CNG mode, the Alto K10 offers 64.46 hp and has 82.1 Nm of torque
The claimed mileage of Alto K10 CNG is around 33.85 kms per kg
Alto K10 CMG's mileage is higher than the petrol-only variants offering 25 kmpl
Alto has been the longest serving small car brand in India
In October, Alto K10 was the best-selling car across India
Maruti hopes Alto CNG to consolidate its position as the number one small car