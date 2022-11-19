Maruti Alto K10 in CNG avatar: What it offers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 19, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the new generation Alto K10

Priced at 5.95 lakh, it is the most expensive Alto K10 variant

Alto is now the 13th model from Maruti Suzuki camp to get factory-fitted CNG kit

In CNG mode, the Alto K10 offers 64.46 hp and has 82.1 Nm of torque

The claimed mileage of Alto K10 CNG is around 33.85 kms per kg

Alto K10 CMG's mileage is higher than the petrol-only variants offering 25 kmpl

Alto has been the longest serving small car brand in India

In October, Alto K10 was the best-selling car across India

Maruti hopes Alto CNG to consolidate its position as the number one small car
Alto K10 petrol or CNG? What should be your pick? Check both variants on HT Auto
Click Here