Making sense of new FASTag rules: Pay early or pay double

Rules related to FASTag recharge have been updated and now require you to either do timely recharge or pay double toll
Last-minute FASTag recharge just before toll gate will not ensure smooth passage
Any FASTag that's been recharged within 60 minutes of reaching a toll gate will not be allowed passage in one go
A FASTag that remains blacklisted for 10 minutes since being scanned will also see payments through it rejected
If both these conditions are met, a motorist will have to pay double the actual toll amount
If a motorist completes a recharge of a blacklisted FASTag within 10 minutes of an attempted transaction, he or she is eligible for a refund of the penalty amount
The objective is to ensure that erring motorists do not hold up traffic at toll gates by attempting last-minute recharge of FASTag
It is now advisable to always ensure enough balance on a FASTag