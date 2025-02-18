Making sense of new FASTag rules: Pay early or pay double

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 18, 2025

Rules related to FASTag recharge have been updated and now require you to either do timely recharge or pay double toll

Last-minute FASTag recharge just before toll gate will not ensure smooth passage

Any FASTag that's been recharged within 60 minutes of reaching a toll gate will not be allowed passage in one go

A FASTag that remains blacklisted for 10 minutes since being scanned will also see payments through it rejected

If both these conditions are met, a motorist will have to pay double the actual toll amount

If a motorist completes a recharge of a blacklisted FASTag within 10 minutes of an attempted transaction, he or she is eligible for a refund of the penalty amount

The objective is to ensure that erring motorists do not hold up traffic at toll gates by attempting last-minute recharge of FASTag

It is now advisable to always ensure enough balance on a FASTag
