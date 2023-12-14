Cold weather conditions can take toll on your car, which makes it imperative to take proper care for the vehicle

Published Dec 14, 2023

Here are some key tips to ensure your car is battle ready to tackle the harsh winter

Make sure all the car lights including headlight, fog lamp, indicators, brake lights are working in optimum condition

Inspect if the car battery is working properly and replace it if required

Check the brakes regularly for wear and tear and make sure they are working properly

Ensure all the tyres of the car are fully inflated with recommended air pressure and there are no unusual wear and tear

Make sure the car windshield is always clean and there is no crack on it

Inspect the windshield wipers for any crack or damages and replace them if required

Replace the engine oil and coolant if they have not been changed in a long time

Make sure defroster and climate control of the car are fully functional and working well
