Here are some key tips to ensure your car is battle ready to tackle the harsh winter
Make sure all the car lights including headlight, fog lamp, indicators, brake lights are working in optimum condition
Inspect if the car battery is working properly and replace it if required
Check the brakes regularly for wear and tear and make sure they are working properly
Ensure all the tyres of the car are fully inflated with recommended air pressure and there are no unusual wear and tear
Make sure the car windshield is always clean and there is no crack on it
Inspect the windshield wipers for any crack or damages and replace them if required
Replace the engine oil and coolant if they have not been changed in a long time
Make sure defroster and climate control of the car are fully functional and working well