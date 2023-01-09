Make way for all new Mahindra Thar RWD!

Get ready as the new Mahindra Thar RWD launches in the Indian market
The price of RWD model starts from ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹13.49 lakh
Mahindra informs these introductory prices are only for first 10,000 bookings
The variant with D117 CRDe engine generates power output of 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque
The petrol variant that comes with an automatic transmission creates power up to 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque
The automaker says this RWD model will cater to a wider range of customers
Mahindra says it has also enhanced the 4WD version of Thar
These upgrades are more in tune with off-road abilities