Make way for all new Mahindra Thar RWD!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 09, 2023

Get ready as the new Mahindra Thar RWD launches in the Indian market

The price of RWD model starts from 9.99 lakh and goes up to 13.49 lakh

Mahindra informs these introductory prices are only for first 10,000 bookings

The variant with D117 CRDe engine generates power output of 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque

The petrol variant that comes with an automatic transmission creates power up to 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque

The automaker says this RWD model will cater to a wider range of customers

Mahindra says it has also enhanced the 4WD version of Thar

These upgrades are more in tune with off-road abilities
Know more about the new Thar RWD features
Click Here