Mahindra's March gain credit goes to SUVs 

Mahindra has announced its March sales figures that reflect positive growth
The automaker says that its SUV segment was a hit with consumers last month
The SUV segment noted an increase of 31 per cent last month
Mahindra has sold a total of 35,976 units of SUV in March 2023
Models such as Thar, XUV700, Bolero Neo and Scorpio-N pushed up the Indian automaker's sales numbers
In terms of export last month, Mahindra's figures stand at 2,115 units
The company adds that it is increasing its SUV production due to high demand
Despite focus on manufacturing more SUVs, the waiting period for some of the previously mentioned models...
...range from a few months to even 18 months