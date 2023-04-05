Mahindra's March gain credit goes to SUVs 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 05, 2023

Mahindra has announced its March sales figures that reflect positive growth 

The automaker says that its SUV segment was a hit with consumers last month

The SUV segment noted an increase of 31 per cent last month

Mahindra has sold a total of 35,976 units of SUV in March 2023 

 Check product page

Models such as Thar, XUV700, Bolero Neo and Scorpio-N pushed up the Indian automaker's sales numbers 

In terms of export last month, Mahindra's figures stand at 2,115 units

The company adds that it is increasing its SUV production due to high demand

Despite focus on manufacturing more SUVs, the waiting period for some of the previously mentioned models...

...range from a few months to even 18 months
Know more about Mahindra's EV plans
Click Here