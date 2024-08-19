Mahindra XUV700 SUV prices slashed further. Check how much you can save now

Mahindra has reduced the price of its flagship SUV for the second time in two months

In the latest price revision, Mahindra has reduced the price of the XUV700 by up to 70,000

The latest price cut of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV has been implemented on the AX5 diesel variants

The decision comes weeks after the XUV700 received a major price cut after it completed three years

In July, the carmaker had announced a price uct of more than 2 lakh on the SUV

The price cut has made AX3 Diesel AT 7-seater and AX5 Diesel AT 5-seater affordable by 20,000

The price of the AX5 Diesel MT seven-seater variant of the XUV700 has been reduced by 50,000

The price of the petrol AXX5 variant with 7 seats have also gone down by 50,000

The price cuts come at a time when the festive season is knocking on the door
