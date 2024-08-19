Mahindra XUV700 SUV prices slashed further. Check how much you can save now

Mahindra has reduced the price of its flagship SUV for the second time in two months
In the latest price revision, Mahindra has reduced the price of the XUV700 by up to ₹70,000
The latest price cut of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV has been implemented on the AX5 diesel variants
The decision comes weeks after the XUV700 received a major price cut after it completed three years
In July, the carmaker had announced a price uct of more than ₹2 lakh on the SUV
The price cut has made AX3 Diesel AT 7-seater and AX5 Diesel AT 5-seater affordable by ₹20,000
The price of the AX5 Diesel MT seven-seater variant of the XUV700 has been reduced by ₹50,000
The price of the petrol AXX5 variant with 7 seats have also gone down by ₹50,000
The price cuts come at a time when the festive season is knocking on the door