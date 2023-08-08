Mahindra XUV400 is now safer with these new features

Mahindra has updated the XUV400 electric SUV with new safety features
Some of the features include Electronic Stability Program, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Cruise Control
The electric SUV now also offers Auto-dimming IRVM and fog lamps
Mahindra XUV400 is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh
The XUV400 is offered in two trims and two battery sizes
The smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of 375 kms on a single charge
The larger 39.4 kWh battery promises a driving range of 456 kms on a single charge
The electric SUV comes with two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW
The XUV400 rivals the likes of Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car