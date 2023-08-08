Mahindra XUV400 is now safer with these new features

Mahindra has updated the XUV400 electric SUV with new safety features

Some of the features include Electronic Stability Program, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Cruise Control

The electric SUV now also offers Auto-dimming IRVM and fog lamps

Mahindra XUV400 is priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh

The XUV400 is offered in two trims and two battery sizes

The smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of 375 kms on a single charge

The larger 39.4 kWh battery promises a driving range of 456 kms on a single charge

The electric SUV comes with two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW

The XUV400 rivals the likes of Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car
