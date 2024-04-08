Mahindra is all set to unveil its XUV3X0 compact SUV on 29th April

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 08, 2024

Ahead of its scheduled launch, Mahindra has teased the SUV online giving us some hints about its design elements

The SUV will come essentially as an upgraded and rebadged version of XUV3X0

The SUV gets dual projector split headlamps, inverted C shaped LED DRL, sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip

The teaser images also revealed rear wiper, black cladding on rear bumper

 Check product page

The images also revealed one of its exterior colour schemes

The SUV will come wearing a dual-tone theme with  glossy black roof

The interior will get upmarket upholstery
There will be features like rear-seat armrest, headrest for all and a panoramic sunroof
Click Here