Ahead of its scheduled launch, Mahindra has teased the SUV online giving us some hints about its design elements
The SUV will come essentially as an upgraded and rebadged version of XUV3X0
The SUV gets dual projector split headlamps, inverted C shaped LED DRL, sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip
The teaser images also revealed rear wiper, black cladding on rear bumper
The images also revealed one of its exterior colour schemes
The SUV will come wearing a dual-tone theme with glossy black roof
The interior will get upmarket upholstery