Mahindra XUV300 becomes more affordable: Know how

Mahindra has announced two new variants of the XUV300.
There is W2 Petrol priced at Rs 7.99 lakh and then there is W4 Turbo-petrol which costs ₹9.29 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Apart from this, Mahindra is offering an electric sunroof starting from W4 variant onward in both petrol and diesel options.
Because of the additional variants, the starting price of the XUV300 has been reduced.
The starting price of Turbo petrol engine has also been reduced.
Mahindra has not made any changes to the variants of the diesel engine apart from adding the sunroof.
The XUV300 can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5 seconds.
The XUV300 comes with up to 6 airbags.
The XUV300 comes with all-black interiors.