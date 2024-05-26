Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as a revamped iteratiuon of the XUV300 compact SUV

Delivery of the new compact SUV has commenced on May 26, 2024

Despite the compact SUV being available in nine trim options, delivery has commenced for four trims initially

The four trims of the Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV for which delivery has commenced are AX5, AX5 L, MX3 and MX3 Pro

Bookings for the SUV started on May 15 and within one hour, the SUV claimed to have fetched 50,000 bookings

The updated compact SUV comes with a wide range of updates over the XUV300

On design front, it gets new grille and headlamps, while the wheels and taillights too have been updated

The SUV gets a host of features including ADAS, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof etc

The SUV sports same powertrain as the Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra claims that about 70% of total bookings for the SUV are for petrol variants
