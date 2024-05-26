Delivery of the new compact SUV has commenced on May 26, 2024
Despite the compact SUV being available in nine trim options, delivery has commenced for four trims initially
The four trims of the Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV for which delivery has commenced are AX5, AX5 L, MX3 and MX3 Pro
Bookings for the SUV started on May 15 and within one hour, the SUV claimed to have fetched 50,000 bookings
The updated compact SUV comes with a wide range of updates over the XUV300
On design front, it gets new grille and headlamps, while the wheels and taillights too have been updated
The SUV gets a host of features including ADAS, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof etc
The SUV sports same powertrain as the Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra claims that about 70% of total bookings for the SUV are for petrol variants