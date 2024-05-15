Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings have commenced across India officially

Published May 15, 2024

The SUV is available for booking at dealerships and online at 21,000

Deliveries for the all-new compact SUV will commence from May 26

It comes essentially as a revamped iteration of Mahindra XUV300

The compact SUV gets a refreshed design and a wide range of features inside out

The compact SUV comes with the same engine as the Mahindra XUV300

This SUV is priced between 7.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is available in nine different trim options

It comes available in 16 different exterior colours including eight dual-tone themes

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet
