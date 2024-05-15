The SUV is available for booking at dealerships and online at ₹21,000
Deliveries for the all-new compact SUV will commence from May 26
It comes essentially as a revamped iteration of Mahindra XUV300
The compact SUV gets a refreshed design and a wide range of features inside out
The compact SUV comes with the same engine as the Mahindra XUV300
This SUV is priced between ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is available in nine different trim options
It comes available in 16 different exterior colours including eight dual-tone themes
The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet