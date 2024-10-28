Launched in 2020, the Mahindra Thar is a three-door lifestyle SUV
High demand forced its waiting period to more than a year perviously
Now, with increased production Mahindra has reduced its waiting period significantly
The SUV now commands up to three months waiting period across all variants
The 4x4 variant of Mahindra Thar now commands up to 3 months waiting period
Thar's 4x4 hardtop version commands up to 3 months waiting period for petrol model, while diesel one commands 2 months waiting period
The soft-top convertible variant of Mahindra Thar commands up to 3 months waiting period for both petrol and diesel models
The 4x2 variant of Mahindra Thar SUV comes with up to 2 months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel options
This reduced waiting period is expected to boost sales of the SUV further