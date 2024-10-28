Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India

Published Oct 28, 2024

Launched in 2020, the Mahindra Thar is a three-door lifestyle SUV

High demand forced its waiting period to more than a year perviously

Now, with increased production Mahindra has reduced its waiting period significantly

The SUV now commands up to three months waiting period across all variants

The 4x4 variant of Mahindra Thar now commands up to 3 months waiting period

Thar's 4x4 hardtop version commands up to 3 months waiting period for petrol model, while diesel one commands 2 months waiting period

The soft-top convertible variant of Mahindra Thar commands up to 3 months waiting period for both petrol and diesel models

The 4x2 variant of Mahindra Thar SUV comes with up to 2 months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel options

This reduced waiting period is expected to boost sales of the SUV further
