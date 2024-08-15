Mahindra Thar Roxx unveiled: Check out its price

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 15, 2024

Mahindra Thar Roxx has been unveiled in the Indian market

It will be offered in MX and AX variants.

The prices for the MX1 variant starts at 12.99 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol version

The diesel variants start at 13.99 lakh ex-showroom. 

The petrol engine puts out 160 bhp and 330 Nm

The diesel engine puts out 150 bhp and 330 Nm.

As standard, the Thar Roxx will come with LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps and DRLs

There would be 18-inch steel rims, push button to start/stop engine, rear AC vents, USB C port and a touchscreen infotainment system along with fabric seats

There are 6 airbags, ESC and Brake Lock Differential.
