Mahindra Thar Roxx unveiled: Check out its price

Mahindra Thar Roxx has been unveiled in the Indian market
It will be offered in MX and AX variants.
The prices for the MX1 variant starts at ₹12.99 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol version
The diesel variants start at ₹13.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The petrol engine puts out 160 bhp and 330 Nm
The diesel engine puts out 150 bhp and 330 Nm.
As standard, the Thar Roxx will come with LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps and DRLs
There would be 18-inch steel rims, push button to start/stop engine, rear AC vents, USB C port and a touchscreen infotainment system along with fabric seats
There are 6 airbags, ESC and Brake Lock Differential.