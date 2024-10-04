How many Mahindra Thar Roxx were sold every minute? Check details

Published Oct 04, 2024

Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings started yesterday at 11am and crossed 1.76 lakh units in the first hour

In that hour, over 3,000 units of the Thar Roxx were being booked every single minute

While bookings are open, deliveries will commence on Dussehra, Oct. 12

The Thar Roxx builds on the cult-like following of the three-door Thar. Here's what it gets:

The car's feature list has grown as much as itself, with added seat ventilation, panoramic sunroof, and new infotainment

The extra wheelbase has added more leg-room and knee-room to the cabin

The cabin receives two 10.25-inch displays for the cluster and the infotainment

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from 12.99 lakh with six variants available

It comes with multiple engine and drivetrain options with robust off-road capability
