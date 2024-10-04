Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings started yesterday at 11am and crossed 1.76 lakh units in the first hour
In that hour, over 3,000 units of the Thar Roxx were being booked every single minute
While bookings are open, deliveries will commence on Dussehra, Oct. 12
The Thar Roxx builds on the cult-like following of the three-door Thar. Here's what it gets:
The car's feature list has grown as much as itself, with added seat ventilation, panoramic sunroof, and new infotainment
The extra wheelbase has added more leg-room and knee-room to the cabin
The cabin receives two 10.25-inch displays for the cluster and the infotainment
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.99 lakh with six variants available
It comes with multiple engine and drivetrain options with robust off-road capability