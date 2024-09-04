Check out the discounts on Mahindra Thar

Published Sep 04, 2024

Mahindra is offering some huge discounts on the Thar.

The Mahindra Thar receives a discount of 1.50 lakh across all variants.

The off-roader’s official ex-showroom price ranges between 11.35 lakh to 17.60 lakh. 

Mahindra is preparing to roll the new Thar Roxx into the dealerships so they are looking to clear up inventory of the three-door model.

The Mahindra Thar is available in 19 variants spanning three major trim levels, with three distinct engine options. 

 The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque

The 2.2-litre diesel mHawk produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm. 

Mahindra also provides a 150-bhp mStallion 2.0-litre petrol engine. 

The Thar is offered in RWD and 4WD drivetrains.
