Mahindra is offering some huge discounts on the Thar.
The Mahindra Thar receives a discount of ₹1.50 lakh across all variants.
The off-roader’s official ex-showroom price ranges between ₹11.35 lakh to ₹17.60 lakh.
Mahindra is preparing to roll the new Thar Roxx into the dealerships so they are looking to clear up inventory of the three-door model.
The Mahindra Thar is available in 19 variants spanning three major trim levels, with three distinct engine options.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque
The 2.2-litre diesel mHawk produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm.
Mahindra also provides a 150-bhp mStallion 2.0-litre petrol engine.
The Thar is offered in RWD and 4WD drivetrains.