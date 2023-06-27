Currently available in three-door version, the SUV is ready to get a five-door iteration soon
Upon launch, the upcoming five-door version of Mahindra Thar will challenge the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The five-door Thar is expected to increase the SUV's practicality significantly
It is expected to come priced higher than the three-door version
The five-door version of Thar is likely to retain similar design as the three-door, but will come slightly elongated
Inside the cabin, it could come with similar layout but with more features and technology
Expect it to come with a panoramic sunroof, as spy shots suggest
It could be available with the same powertrain options like the three-door variant
It is to be seen if Mahindra offers the five-door Thar as a 4WD only model