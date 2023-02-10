Mahindra showcases the fastest electric hypercar 

Published Feb 10, 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra displays the fastest electric hypercar at Hyderabad E Motor show 

Called Battista, this hypercar comes from Automobili Pininfarnia which is owned by the Indian automaker

This luxury electric hypercar is capable to zoom to 100 kmph in mere 1.79 seconds!

The car offers a top speed of 350 kmph

The EV holds the record for the fastest electric vehicle in production

It comes with 120 kWh battery pack

Battista promises a range up to 482 km

It churns a power output up to 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque

The price of this all-electric luxury hypercar stands at 18 crore
