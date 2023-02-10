Mahindra showcases the fastest electric hypercar 

Mahindra and Mahindra displays the fastest electric hypercar at Hyderabad E Motor show
Called Battista, this hypercar comes from Automobili Pininfarnia which is owned by the Indian automaker
This luxury electric hypercar is capable to zoom to 100 kmph in mere 1.79 seconds!
The car offers a top speed of 350 kmph
The EV holds the record for the fastest electric vehicle in production
It comes with 120 kWh battery pack
Battista promises a range up to 482 km
It churns a power output up to 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque
The price of this all-electric luxury hypercar stands at ₹18 crore