Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar waiting periods reduce

Mahindra has been scaling up operations to deliver pending orders
Over the past weeks, waiting period for certain flagship SUVs have reduced significantly
Waiting period for Scorpio-N SUV has reduced to as early as up to eight weeks
Earlier, the SUV had a waiting period of more than one and a half years
For XUV700, the time to get delivery has reduced to less than a year now
The longest one needs to wait for an XUV700 is for the low and mid-spec variants
The top-spec AX7 variants can take between 24 and 34 weeks to reach customers
For Thar, the wait period has gone down just a few weeks
From previous 18 months, it can now take up to 70 weeks to get a Thar home