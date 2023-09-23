Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar waiting periods reduce

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 23, 2023

Mahindra has been scaling up operations to deliver pending orders

Over the past weeks, waiting period for certain flagship SUVs have reduced significantly

Waiting period for Scorpio-N SUV has reduced to as early as up to eight weeks

Earlier, the SUV had a waiting period of more than one and a half years

 Check product page

For XUV700, the time to get delivery has reduced to less than a year now

The longest one needs to wait for an XUV700 is for the low and mid-spec variants

The top-spec AX7 variants can take between 24 and 34 weeks to reach customers

For Thar, the wait period has gone down just a few weeks

From previous 18 months, it can now take up to 70 weeks to get a Thar home
These figures are indicative and it is best to get in touch with you nearest dealership for further inquiries
Click Here