Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored 29.25 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection

Mahindra Scorpio-N joins siblings like XUV700, XUV400 which also have scored 5-star ratings in Global NCAP crash test previously

Mahindra Scorpio-N has been tested by Global NCAP under the new safety test protocol

The Mahindra Scorpio-N received a three-star rating in the child occupant protection

Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored 28.93 points out of 49 in child occupant protection

Under new Global NCAP protocol, five-star rating is given only if a car secures required scores along with fulfilling other criterions

The car must have ESC, pedestrian protection, pole side impact protection and seat belt reminder to get a five star rating

The SUV has ISOFIX mounting points in the outer rear seats in the second row, which contributed to its overall GNCAP score

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets six airbags, child lock, speed sensing door lock, engine immobilizer, flashing emergency brake light
