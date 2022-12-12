Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored 29.25 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection
Mahindra Scorpio-N joins siblings like XUV700, XUV400 which also have scored 5-star ratings in Global NCAP crash test previously
Mahindra Scorpio-N has been tested by Global NCAP under the new safety test protocol
The Mahindra Scorpio-N received a three-star rating in the child occupant protection
Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored 28.93 points out of 49 in child occupant protection
Under new Global NCAP protocol, five-star rating is given only if a car secures required scores along with fulfilling other criterions
The car must have ESC, pedestrian protection, pole side impact protection and seat belt reminder to get a five star rating
The SUV has ISOFIX mounting points in the outer rear seats in the second row, which contributed to its overall GNCAP score
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets six airbags, child lock, speed sensing door lock, engine immobilizer, flashing emergency brake light