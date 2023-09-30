Mahindra Scorpio Classic units inducted into Indian Army fleet

This is a part of an order of 1,850 units placed by Indian Army
These units are expected to be tuned to have 4X4 capabilities
This means the engine on duty could be the previous generation of the 2.2-litre unit
For the Scorpio Classic being sold to public, Mahindra had updated the engine
It is still a 2.2-litre unit but is 55 kg lighter than the previous gen
The OEM claims 230 Nm of torque is available from as low as 1,000 rpm
It says that fuel efficiency should increase by 15%
Transmission is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheels only
Mahindra is no longer offering a 4x4 powertrain with the Scorpio Classic