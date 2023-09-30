Mahindra Scorpio Classic units inducted into Indian Army fleet

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 30, 2023

This is a part of an order of 1,850 units placed by Indian Army

These units are expected to be tuned to have 4X4 capabilities

This means the engine on duty could be the previous generation of the 2.2-litre unit

For the Scorpio Classic being sold to public, Mahindra had updated the engine

 Check product page

It is still a 2.2-litre unit but is 55 kg lighter than the previous gen

The OEM claims 230 Nm of torque is available from as low as 1,000 rpm

 It says that fuel efficiency should increase by 15%

Transmission is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheels only

Mahindra is no longer offering a 4x4 powertrain with the Scorpio Classic
 For detailed report...
Click Here