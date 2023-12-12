Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Top highlights

Mahindra has rebranded the Scorpio as Scorpio Classic after the introduction of the Scorpio N

The Scorpio Classic is offered in just two variants.

There is S 9 and S 11. Both versions are offered in 7 and 9 seater configurations

Powering the Scorpio is a 2.2-litre diesel engine

it is tuned for 130 bhp and 300 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit.

The SUV still comes with a rear-wheel drive powertrain but there is no 4x4 on offer.

The cabin now gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Bluetooth and AUX

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is priced between 13.25 lakh and 17.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
