Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Top highlights

Mahindra has rebranded the Scorpio as Scorpio Classic after the introduction of the Scorpio N
The Scorpio Classic is offered in just two variants.
There is S 9 and S 11. Both versions are offered in 7 and 9 seater configurations
Powering the Scorpio is a 2.2-litre diesel engine
it is tuned for 130 bhp and 300 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit.
The SUV still comes with a rear-wheel drive powertrain but there is no 4x4 on offer.
The cabin now gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Bluetooth and AUX
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is priced between ₹13.25 lakh and ₹17.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom