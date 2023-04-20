Mahindra Reva to MG Comet EV: The smallest electric cars in India over the years

MG Motor has unveiled the Comet micro electric car in India on April 19
It is going to be the smallest electric car on Indian roads when launched
Comet EV will remind one of Mahindra Reva two-door electric car
Mahindra had acquired Reva back in 2010 and came up with Rev e20 EV in India
Last year, a Mumbai-based startup called PMV Electric launched this two-door EV in India
Offered with range of more than 120 kms, the PMV EaS-E comes across as a quadricycle
Though not small by any means, MINI Cooper had launched SE EV as a two-door model in India
MG Motor will launch the Comet EV in India later this month
It will be interesting to see if Comet EV can attract enough buyers to be a volume driver for MG