Mahindra Reva to MG Comet EV: The smallest electric cars in India over the years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 20, 2023

MG Motor has unveiled the Comet micro electric car in India on April 19

It is going to be the smallest electric car on Indian roads when launched

Comet EV will remind one of Mahindra Reva two-door electric car

Mahindra had acquired Reva back in 2010 and came up with Rev e20 EV in India

 Check product page

Last year, a Mumbai-based startup called PMV Electric launched this two-door EV in India

Offered with range of more than 120 kms, the PMV EaS-E comes across as a quadricycle

Though not small by any means, MINI Cooper had launched SE EV as a two-door model in India

MG Motor will launch the Comet EV in India later this month

It will be interesting to see if Comet EV can attract enough buyers to be a volume driver for MG
Also check out this luxury brand planning its EV future in the next few years
Click Here