The new EV platform is slated to underpin a wide range of Mahindra electric cars
The auto OEM launched the XEV 9e electric SUV in India at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra also launched the BE 06 electric SUV at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Both the two EVs come underpinned by INGLO architecture and share host of components
The INGLO platform is capable of housing a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh LFP battery pack
The platform supports fast charging using a 175 kW fast charger that can top up the battery pack 20-80% in 20 minutes
Besides these two EVs, Mahindra is also set to bring more electric SUVs in coming years that will be based on INGLO platform
These Mahindra electric vehicles will be rolled out under the Born Electric (BE) and more premium XEV sub-brands
Expect the future Mahindra EVs to share host of components with the newly launched XEV 9e and BE 6e models