Mahindra introduced its INGLO EV platform in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 27, 2024

The new EV platform is slated to underpin a wide range of Mahindra electric cars

The auto OEM launched the XEV 9e electric SUV in India at 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra also launched the BE 06 electric SUV at 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Both the two EVs come underpinned by INGLO architecture and share host of components

 Check product page

The INGLO platform is capable of housing a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh LFP battery pack

The platform supports fast charging using a 175 kW fast charger that can top up the battery pack 20-80% in 20 minutes

Besides these two EVs, Mahindra is also set to bring more electric SUVs in coming years that will be based on INGLO platform

These Mahindra electric vehicles will be rolled out under the Born Electric (BE) and more premium XEV sub-brands

Expect the future Mahindra EVs to share host of components with the newly launched XEV 9e and BE 6e models
Check more on Mahindra's INGLO platform
Click Here