Mahindra five-door Thar Armada revealed in latest spy shots

Mahindra will debut the longer version of the popular Thar SUV in August
The SUV has been partially revealed ahead of the official debut showing the changes it will go through
The recent spy shots confirm that the Thar will get a new grille unseen in previous Mahindra models
While keeping the traditional six slat grille, Mahindra will add elements to it to look different
The circular headlights on the Thar will now come with a C-shaped design while the grille will get body colours
The spy shots also reveal how the longer Thar will look from the sides
The SUV will get the rear door handle mounted high on the door while the C pillar will get an angular design
The SUV will also come with redesigned alloy wheels and updated LED taillights among other changes
The five-door Thar Armada SUV will be sold along with the existing version when launched