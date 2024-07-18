Mahindra five-door Thar Armada revealed in latest spy shots

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 18, 2024

Mahindra will debut the longer version of the popular Thar SUV in August

The SUV has been partially revealed ahead of the official debut showing the changes it will go through

The recent spy shots confirm that the Thar will get a new grille unseen in previous Mahindra models

While keeping the traditional six slat grille, Mahindra will add elements to it to look different

The circular headlights on the Thar will now come with a C-shaped design while the grille will get body colours

The spy shots also reveal how the longer Thar will look from the sides

The SUV will get the rear door handle mounted high on the door while the C pillar will get an angular design

The SUV will also come with redesigned alloy wheels and updated LED taillights among other changes

The five-door Thar Armada SUV will be sold along with the existing version when launched
