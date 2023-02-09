Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus launched in Brazil: What's different

Volkswagen has launched the made-in-India Virtus in Brazil. The sedan is similar to the India-spec version but there are key differences that set both models apart.
The Brazilian Virtus gets revised headlamps sporting LEDs with reflectors instead of projector lens seen on the Indian model. The LED DRL design has been tweaked as well.
The Virtus is built on the MQB AO IN platform that has been developed for India and other emerging markets. The model is built at VW's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra for domestic and export markets.
The Brazil-spec Virtus also gets a darker interior over the Indian version that gets a beige and black colour theme.
The top-spec Virtus Exclusive edition brings materials like leatherette and vinyl on the dashboard for a premium feel.
The feature list is nearly similar on both models with the digital console and infotainment system but the Brazilian Virtus misses out on an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats
The Brazilian Virtus does get ADAS instead, which brings safety assists like adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, and manoeuvre braking function.
The Virtus also scored well in the Latin NCAP crash tests scoring an impressive 5-star safety rating.
Power on the Brazil-spec Virtus comes from the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. Both engines though are only paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.