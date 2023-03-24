Love for supercars vs affair with EVs takes centerstage in Singapore

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 24, 2023

Singapore government is pushing to ban sale of combustion vehicles from 2030

This is in line with targets set by countries like Iceland, Sweden and The Netherlands. But there is a problem... 

Adoption of EVs in Singapore has not been as quick as it has been in these countries

The super rich in Singapore aren't too willing yet to give up on their super expensive engine-powered cars

EVs were around 12 per cent of all car sales in Singapore in 2022, up from 4 per cent from a year earlier

But EVs in Singapore still account for only one per cent of all passenger vehicles here

Popularity of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren models have spiked in recent times

Owning a small EV here is also not exactly a value proposition
For a lot more on EVs...
Click Here