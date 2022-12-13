Lotus Eletre is world's first electric hyper SUV. Check it out

Lotus showcased Eletre, world's first electric hyper SUV, earlier this year
The electric vehicle sits on 22-inch wheels, while options for 20-inch and 23-inch are also available
It comes with two powertrains options
One comes with a motor capacity of 450 kW that generates output of 603 hp while...
...the other has a motor capacity of 675 kW that can churn output up to 905 hp
The former offers a range of 600 km and the latter provides a range of 490 km
The next-generation digital head unit from global mobility tech company ECARX made its debut on the Eletre EV
The interiors come with fully customisable displays and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen
Its 112 kWh battery has a charging time of just 20 minutes from 10% to 80% via rapid charger