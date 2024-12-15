Looking for sports bikes under 2 lakh? These five may fit the bill

The Yamaha R15 V4 is priced between ₹1.82 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
With a 155 cc single-cylinder unit, it makes 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque
Hero Karizma XMR is currently priced at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in a single variant
Its 210 cc single-cylinder engine makes 25.1 bhp and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque
The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 costs Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the brand's only fully-faired model
At ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is offered in four variants
Its 249 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder unit makes 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque
The KTM RC 125 is priced at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings two colour options
Its 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine makes 14.34 bhp and 12 Nm of maximum torque