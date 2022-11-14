Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the launch of the Brezza CNG
Brezza will be the first SUV in the sub-compact segment to get CNG kit
Brezza could soon be joined by another Maruti SUV Grand Vitara
It is expected to follow Toyota's HyRyder SUV, which received its CNG variant recently
Tata Motors has also announced to expand its i-CNG lineup with Tiago NRG
The Tiago hatchback already has CNG version in the standard models
Tata is also likely to expand its CNG lineup to other cars like Altroz
Tata has been seen testing the Altroz CNG in recent times, hinting at imminent launch
Kia too is expected to make its foray into the CNG segment soon
The Korean carmaker is likely to launch the CNG version of Carens MPV in India