Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the launch of the Brezza CNG

Brezza will be the first SUV in the sub-compact segment to get CNG kit

Brezza could soon be joined by another Maruti SUV Grand Vitara

It is expected to follow Toyota's HyRyder SUV, which received its CNG variant recently

Tata Motors has also announced to expand its i-CNG lineup with Tiago NRG

The Tiago hatchback already has CNG version in the standard models

Tata is also likely to expand its CNG lineup to other cars like Altroz

Tata has been seen testing the Altroz CNG in recent times, hinting at imminent launch

Kia too is expected to make its foray into the CNG segment soon

The Korean carmaker is likely to launch the CNG version of Carens MPV in India
