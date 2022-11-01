Looking for CNG cars? Maruti can spoil you for choices

Published Nov 01, 2022

Maruti Suzuki is offering 10 CNG cars, the highest in the passenger vehicle segment

Maruti's Baleno and XL6 are the latest CNG models, and the firsts from Nexa

Maruti also offers is smallest car Alto in CNG version starting at 5.03 lakh

Among the more affordable options, Maruti offers S-Presso CNG at 5,90 lakh

Maruti's popular van Eeco is also available in CNG option at 5.94 lakh

Maruti WagonR is another affordable CNG option starting at 6.34 lakh

The new generation Celerio also has CNG version starting at 6.69 lakh

Maruti Swift CNG is available at starting price of 7.77 lakh

Dzire is the only sedan in Maruti's lineup to get CNG variant starting at 8.23 lakh

Ertiga was the first 3-row car from Maruti to get CNG version

Maruti is also expected to launch the CNG version of the Brezza soon
