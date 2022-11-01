Looking for CNG cars? Maruti can spoil you for choices

Maruti Suzuki is offering 10 CNG cars, the highest in the passenger vehicle segment
Maruti's Baleno and XL6 are the latest CNG models, and the firsts from Nexa
Maruti also offers is smallest car Alto in CNG version starting at ₹5.03 lakh
Among the more affordable options, Maruti offers S-Presso CNG at ₹5,90 lakh
Maruti's popular van Eeco is also available in CNG option at ₹5.94 lakh
Maruti WagonR is another affordable CNG option starting at ₹6.34 lakh
The new generation Celerio also has CNG version starting at ₹6.69 lakh
Maruti Swift CNG is available at starting price of ₹7.77 lakh
Dzire is the only sedan in Maruti's lineup to get CNG variant starting at ₹8.23 lakh
Ertiga was the first 3-row car from Maruti to get CNG version
Maruti is also expected to launch the CNG version of the Brezza soon