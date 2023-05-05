Living in Odisha or West Bengal? Tips to take care of your car during Cyclone Mocha 

Published May 05, 2023

India Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Mocha may hit Odisha and West Bengal soon

The storm may hit these states between May 8 to May 11

High-speed wind and heavy rain not only cause infrastructural damage but also impacts vehicles 

The following tips will help one  residing in these regions to take care of his or her vehicle

Park the four-wheeler in a covered space

Apply the handbrake while parking the car which will ensure that it will not slide away

Cover the vehicle with a car cover which will protect it from flying elements 

Avoid parking in low-lying areas as heavy rain can leave the place inundated

Do not park under a tree or street light pole
