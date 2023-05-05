Living in Odisha or West Bengal? Tips to take care of your car during Cyclone Mocha 

India Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Mocha may hit Odisha and West Bengal soon
The storm may hit these states between May 8 to May 11
High-speed wind and heavy rain not only cause infrastructural damage but also impacts vehicles
The following tips will help one residing in these regions to take care of his or her vehicle
Park the four-wheeler in a covered space
Apply the handbrake while parking the car which will ensure that it will not slide away
Cover the vehicle with a car cover which will protect it from flying elements
Avoid parking in low-lying areas as heavy rain can leave the place inundated
Do not park under a tree or street light pole