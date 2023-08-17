Driving in hills is thrilling but requires skills, patience and etiquette

Published Aug 17, 2023

Not following a particular set of rules in hills can become fatally troublesome for drivers

Here are some key tips that are highly useful and life saving while driving in hills

Always try to avoid overtaking in hilly roads unless it is absolutely necessary

Be extra vigilant while driving in narrow hilly roads, specially while approaching turns

Make sure to use turn indicators and hand signals if necessary well ahead of turning

Rash driving in hills could be fatal, so drive slow but steady

Keep on the designated lane and watch road signs carefully, while driving in hills

Avoid the temptation of driving in neutral and let the coasting while approaching downhill

While moving uphill, drive in lower gear and while moving downhill, drive in higher gear
