Not following a particular set of rules in hills can become fatally troublesome for drivers
Here are some key tips that are highly useful and life saving while driving in hills
Always try to avoid overtaking in hilly roads unless it is absolutely necessary
Be extra vigilant while driving in narrow hilly roads, specially while approaching turns
Make sure to use turn indicators and hand signals if necessary well ahead of turning
Rash driving in hills could be fatal, so drive slow but steady
Keep on the designated lane and watch road signs carefully, while driving in hills
Avoid the temptation of driving in neutral and let the coasting while approaching downhill
While moving uphill, drive in lower gear and while moving downhill, drive in higher gear