Leaked! Honda City 2023 new looks revealed

Published Feb 20, 2023

Honda Cars will launch the sixth generation City sedan in March

Ahead of the launch, the looks of the City 2023 sedan has been leaked online

The images confirm the City facelift will come with a redesigned front face

While the bumper and grille has been tweaked, the LED headlight remains similar

The profile and the alloy design also remain similar to outgoing model

The interior of the new City will also not see too many changes

The dashboard design, steering wheel and centre console are likely to be carried forward

Honda is expected to ditch the diesel engine under the hood of the new City

It is likely to come powered with a 1.5-litre petrol and a petrol-hybrid engine
