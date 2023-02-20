Leaked! Honda City 2023 new looks revealed

Honda Cars will launch the sixth generation City sedan in March
Ahead of the launch, the looks of the City 2023 sedan has been leaked online
The images confirm the City facelift will come with a redesigned front face
While the bumper and grille has been tweaked, the LED headlight remains similar
The profile and the alloy design also remain similar to outgoing model
The interior of the new City will also not see too many changes
The dashboard design, steering wheel and centre console are likely to be carried forward
Honda is expected to ditch the diesel engine under the hood of the new City
It is likely to come powered with a 1.5-litre petrol and a petrol-hybrid engine