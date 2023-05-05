Leaked! Hyundai Exter SUV revealed before India debut

Hyundai Motor will drive in its smallest SUV Exter to India this year
The looks of the Exter SUV was fully revealed through spy shots taken in South Korea
Wrapped in white with black inserts, the SUV was witnessed for the first time without camouflage
The images, shared on social media, also revealed The Exter's look from the rear
Exter will be smaller in size compared to the Venue sub-compact SUV
According to reports, the Exter SUV is going to be based on Hyundai's Casper SUV
The SUV is likely to come equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with turbo options too
The engine is likely to come mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes
When launched, Exter is likely to take on rivals such as Tata Punch among others