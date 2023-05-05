Leaked! Hyundai Exter SUV revealed before India debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 05, 2023

Hyundai Motor will drive in its smallest SUV Exter to India this year

The looks of the Exter SUV was fully revealed through spy shots taken in South Korea

Wrapped in white with black inserts, the SUV was witnessed for the first time without camouflage

The images, shared on social media, also revealed The Exter's look from the rear

 Check product page

Exter will be smaller in size compared to the Venue sub-compact SUV

According to reports, the Exter SUV is going to be based on Hyundai's Casper SUV

The SUV is likely to come equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with turbo options too

The engine is likely to come mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes

When launched, Exter is likely to take on rivals such as Tata Punch among others
Also watch out for this SUV which could threaten Hyundai Creta;s dominance in the compact segment
Click Here