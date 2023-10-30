Last ride for Mumbai's 'Kaali Peeli' Premier Padmini taxi today

The iconic taxi will ride its last on October 30 as it reaches of end of lifecycle
This is the last of the 'Kaali Peeli' taxis registered in Mumbai back in 2003
This taxi will ride its last today, October 30, after its 20-year lifecycle comes to an end
The journey of the Kaali Peele Premier Padmini taxis in Mumbai started back in 1964
The model used as the iconic taxi was Fiat-1100 Delight with a 1.2-litre engine
It was later rebranded as Premier Padmini in 1970s. The production of these taxis ended in 2001
The 'Kaali Peeli' taxi is the second transport icon after double-decker buses to be phased out from Mumbai
The yellow Ambassador cabs in Kolkata is the only other iconic taxi still surviving in India
In Mumbai, the iconic taxis are now replaced by new-gen models and app-based cabs