Last ride for Mumbai's 'Kaali Peeli' Premier Padmini taxi today

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 30, 2023

The iconic taxi will ride its last on October 30 as it reaches of end of lifecycle

This is the last of the 'Kaali Peeli' taxis registered in Mumbai back in 2003

This taxi will ride its last today, October 30, after its 20-year lifecycle comes to an end

The journey of the Kaali Peele Premier Padmini taxis in Mumbai started back in 1964

The model used as the iconic taxi was Fiat-1100 Delight with a 1.2-litre engine

It was later rebranded as Premier Padmini in 1970s. The production of these taxis ended in 2001

The 'Kaali Peeli' taxi is the second transport icon after double-decker buses to be phased out from Mumbai

The yellow Ambassador cabs in Kolkata is the only other iconic taxi still surviving in India

In Mumbai, the iconic taxis are now replaced by new-gen models and app-based cabs
