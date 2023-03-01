Land Rover Defender 130 India launch: 10 things you need to know

1. Land Rover has introduced the new Defender 130 in India, which joins the three-door Defender 90 and five-door Defender 110 already on sale.
2. The new Land Rover Defender 130 builds on the 110 version but is longer now to accommodate more space in the third row.
3. The Defender 130 has been stretched by 340 mm behind the rear axle of the Defender 110. So, while the wheelbase remains the same, the model gets longer from the C-pillar onwards.
4, Apart from the added length, there’s no other change that differentiates the model from the 110 version
5. There's a sizeable boot now with 2,516 litres of storage space with the last two rows folded down. That’s 953 litres more than what’s available on the 110.
6. Land Rover is offering the Defender 130 in two variants - HSE and X.
7. There's no change on the feature front either with the 130 carrying over all the bells and whistles.
8. The second and third row are arranged in stadium-style seating, which means the seats are slightly elevated for a good view of the road.
9. Engine options include the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel from the Ingenium family with mild-hybrid tech. Both units are paired with an 8-speed transmission sending power to all four wheels.