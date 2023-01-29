Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 engine is its heart

The naturally aspirated V12 engine is Lamborghini's crowning jewel since 1963
Till date, the luxury automaker has made two designs for the super sports cars
The first engine made its debut in the first Lamborghini, the 350 GT
The second engine with its technical concepts intact was introduced in the Aventador
Lamborghini launched Aventador in 2011
The creation of the V12 engine gave the company a chance to enter the world of racing
The brand also used the engine in its first Super SUV in 1986, LM 002
Between 1963 and 2010, Lamborghini used the engine in different positions