Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 engine is its heart

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 29, 2023

The naturally aspirated V12 engine is Lamborghini's crowning jewel since 1963

Till date, the luxury automaker has made two designs for the super sports cars

The first engine made its debut in the first Lamborghini, the 350 GT 

The second engine with its technical concepts intact was introduced in the Aventador

Lamborghini launched Aventador in 2011

The creation of the V12 engine gave the company a chance to enter the world of racing 

The brand also used the engine in its first Super SUV in 1986, LM 002 

 Between 1963 and 2010, Lamborghini used the engine in different positions
