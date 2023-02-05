Lamborghinis in the Scandanavian land

Published Feb 05, 2023

Lamborghini organised a winter convoy recently

Many Lamborghini models travelled through Denmark and Sweden

Twelve Lamborghinis constituting models Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica, Urus S and Urus Performante drove through the route

The Huracan Sterrato was also showcased during the convoy

The model was also showcased at the Art Basel in Miami Beach

The luxury cars drove through slippery tarmacs in the cold weather 

The convey covered Copenhage, Frederiksborg Castle and Helsingor

The cars also traversed through icy landscapes of Sweden
