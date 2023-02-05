Lamborghinis in the Scandanavian land

Lamborghini organised a winter convoy recently
Many Lamborghini models travelled through Denmark and Sweden
Twelve Lamborghinis constituting models Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica, Urus S and Urus Performante drove through the route
The Huracan Sterrato was also showcased during the convoy
The model was also showcased at the Art Basel in Miami Beach
The luxury cars drove through slippery tarmacs in the cold weather
The convey covered Copenhage, Frederiksborg Castle and Helsingor
The cars also traversed through icy landscapes of Sweden