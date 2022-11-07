Lamborghini's final ICE car to make debut in December 

Published Nov 07, 2022

Much-awaited Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all set to make its global debut  

This is Lamborghini's last model to feature a pure combustion engine

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Sterrato will come with a naturally aspirated V10 engine

It is being guessed that this supercar will be introduced as a coupe

The Sterrato may also offer an all-wheel drive

The model also features extra LED lights at the front face 

This is an all-terrain supercar

After this model, every Lamborghini will be electrified up to some extent 

Lamborghini has planned to bring an EV in the second half of the decade
