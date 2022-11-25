Lamborghini has launched Urus Performante in India just three months post its global debut
Urus is the best-selling model from Lamborghini in India & the world over
Urus Performante sets the bar even higher & promises an even more engaging drive
The front bumper, air intake & carbon fiber splitter have all been reworked
The front and rear track have been increased by 16 mm while the ride height has been lowered by 20 mm vs Urus
The alloy design on the optional 23-inch wheels have been updated as well
The rear profile of Urus Performante is slightly different from that on the Urus
The performance SUV is also more aerodynamic with new rear spoilers & air curtains
It is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 monster under the hood but power has gone up to 666 hp
Torque of 850 Nm is the same between Urus & Urus Performante
There is a new coil spring set up instead of air suspensions
There is also a new drive mode called 'Rally' for dusty roads