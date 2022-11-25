Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV is a 4.22 crore hyperbeast

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Nov 25, 2022

Lamborghini has launched Urus Performante in India just three months post its global debut

Urus is the best-selling model from Lamborghini in India & the world over

Urus Performante sets the bar even higher &  promises an even more engaging drive

The front bumper, air intake & carbon fiber splitter have all been reworked

The front and rear track have been increased by 16 mm while the ride height has been lowered by 20 mm vs Urus

The alloy design on the optional 23-inch wheels have been updated as well

The rear profile of Urus Performante is slightly different from that on the Urus

The performance SUV is also more aerodynamic with new rear spoilers & air curtains

It is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 monster under the hood but power has gone up to 666 hp

Torque of 850 Nm is the same between Urus & Urus Performante

There is a new coil spring set up instead of air suspensions

There is also a new drive mode called 'Rally' for dusty roads
